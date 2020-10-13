ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Stephanie Faulk will never forget the day she found Western Union receipts in the back of her husband's truck. He lost $200,000 in a scam. But because of Better Call Harry's story, the couple has some of that money back.
It was February 2018 when Stephanie saw the story about the federal government's lawsuit against Western Union. Western Union agreed to reimburse victims who had been caught up in an overseas wiring scam a half billion dollars.
Harry encouraged the Faulks to apply. The first round of payments didn't go out until last spring. The Faulks received their $25,000 check in September.
"Did you almost faint?" Harry asked Stephanie.
"Almost, almost," she replied.
Roy Faulk was suffering from depression when he started using Western Union and Moneygram to wire his $200,000 inheritance overseas.
The Faulks recovered most of the funds wired through Western Union. It was a fraction of what they lost. But amid the pandemic, $25,000 is a victory.
"It’s something and we’re grateful," Stephanie said. "We are blessed and we are grateful. It took forever but I’m not going to fuss."
