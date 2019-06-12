ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Canton couple is furious with RaceTrac. When they got a batch of contaminated fuel, RaceTrac agreed to pay for the repairs to fix their truck and then revoked the offer. That's why they turned to Better Call Harry?
Tam Cook and her husband Dilly are a truck-driving duo. The trailer they use to haul cars brings in $4,000-6,000 a week, but to haul you need a big truck.
"Our trailer been parked over there for a month with nothing attached to it," said Tam.
The Cooks 6.7 liter Cummins Turbo Diesel is sitting at a Dodge dealership. The fuel system is trashed.
"I thought my truck was over with."
It was a Saturday when Tam filled up at this Canton RaceTrac on Knox Bridge Highway. Sunday morning the truck wouldn't start. On Monday the dealership started at $2,600 in damages,but that cost quickly jumped to $13,000.
"I'm panicking because who gonna pay for this, you know RaceTrac caused this issue that's what I'm thinking,"
Tam took pictures after RaceTrac shut down the pumps. The state's fuel and measures division tested the diesel and confirmed a water-like substance. Four days later it failed again. Another 11 days went by before it passed. Case closed, RacTrac sent the an email approving the Cook's claim and agreeing to pay the bill.
Then a few days later, RaceTrac did a take back."Good evening Ms. Cook, please consider this e-mail a revocation of the settlement offer previously conveyed by RaceTrac," said an email sent by a corporate attorney on a Friday at 5:41 p.m.
Tam claims RaceTrac reneged because even though state officials found contamination, twice, they didn't collect the sample until 12 days after the incident.
Fast forward a couple of months, the Cooks got the truck back for a grand total of $22,000.
Who paid? Not RaceTrac. The Cook's insurance company, Georgia Farm Bureau, settled the claim on the day of our interview. We had trouble believing this ourselves.
With the truck in service, the Cooks can get back to business.
"I think that if I hadn't reached out to you all I don't know if I'd be in the situation I'm in now,." said Tam.
A RaceTrac spokesperson says she can't comment further but confirmed that RaceTrac is actively investigating the claim, and has responded to the insurance company.
The takeaway, if you get a batch of contaminated fuel, call the state's fuel and measures division first to prompt an investigation. There's a sticker with the phone number on every pump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.