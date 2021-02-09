DeKalb County announces 21 million dollar tenant landlord assistance program

DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond announced a new tenant-landlord coalition Tuesday morning, providing 21 million dollars in federal funds. The funding will be distributed for help with rent and utilities.
The funds come after DeKalb applied for a federal grant in connection with the stimulus package passed last December.
The funds will be distributed through coalition that begins with existing cases in DeKalb Magistrate Court. Atlanta Legal Aid and Goodwill of North Georgia will help determine how much tenants and landlords will receive. Amounts will be determined on a case by case basis.
On a video conference call, Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl Anderson told the CEO and commissioners, "this is a unique opportunity where the court for once is able to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.
The programs comes with caps on income.
• Family of one: $46,350
• Family of two: $52,950
• Family of three: $59,550
• Family of four: $66,150
The online application at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp will go live at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Eligible applicants, both tenants and landlords, are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
(0) comments
