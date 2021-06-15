ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you were one of the millions of travelers whose flight was canceled because of the pandemic, you were supposed to get a refund, a full refund.
But many airlines and online travel agencies offered vouchers, and as Better Call Harry found out, in some cases a refund was not an option.
That decision goes against a Department of Transportation enforcement action on refunds. The enforcement action issued last year was updated in April 2021.
“Ticket agents are required to make “proper” refunds when service cannot be performed as contracted on a flight to, within, or from the United States…when the following conditions are met: (i) an airline cancels or significantly changes a flight, (ii) an airline acknowledges that a consumer is entitled to a refund, and (iii) passenger funds are possessed by a ticket agent…”
