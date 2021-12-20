ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's that time of year. Internet puppy scams are on the rise, according to Metro Atlanta's Better Business Bureau.
Better Call Harry talked to one local man who was scammed.
Patrick Paul found Doberman Pincher puppies on a website that no longer exists.
His family had just moved into a home near Douglasville when he started looking for breeders online. He found two puppies named Bruno and Gina.
He was given a bill of sale and the breeder connected him with Royal Pet Logisticis. Scampulse.com says that website is also a scam.
The Better Business Bureau says it is not unusual to be scammed when making an emotional purchase like a pet. The bottom line is always to meet the person who is selling the pet and the animal in person before giving anyone money.
