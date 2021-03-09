Employed woman receives thousands in unemployment, Better Call Harry investigates

Carolyn George worked the dining room at a Henry County Chick-fil-A when the pandemic closed its doors.
George didn’t lose her job though; Chick-fil-A gave her the opportunity to come back but she declined. Plus, she already had a full-time job as a paraprofessional at Excel Academy in McDonough.
Chick-fil-A did what a lot of businesses have done in Georgia. Even though George was still working, it filed an unemployment claim on her behalf.
George received more than $8100 in benefits she says she wasn’t entitled to. She’s been trying to return the funds to Georgia’s Department of Labor for months, only now, she’s confronting a bigger issue – the IRS.
Hundreds of thousands of Georgians are receiving 1099G forms showing the amount they received in unemployment benefits. The amount paid is counted as taxable income, but what happens if you return the money or never received the funds to begin with?
Better Call Harry gets answers from Georgia’s Department of Labor and the IRS.
