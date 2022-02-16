LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) — The toilets stopped working last November. That’s what several Family Dollar employees told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.
Shellie Brown has been working at the Lithonia Family Dollar on Main Street for four years. She says because of a stomach condition, she has to have a working bathroom, but for months, she and her fellow employees have been forced to get in their cars and drive to a nearby Quick Trip. Brown called the Family Dollar corporate office.
“And I told them this, if this was your family or this was you, you would not allow someone in your family to be working under these conditions,” Brown said.
Customers also took notice. Barbara Thompson contacted CBS46 after plumbers failed to fix the issue.
“They’re family…we talk about everything. They’re so sweet and respectable to me, they always look out for me and help me.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires employers to provide all workers with sanitary and immediately-available toilet facilities.
A Family Dollar spokesman claims the restrooms were operational but continued to have “intermittent recurring issues."
Following CBS 46’s inquiry, corporate closed the store and hired another plumber to make the repair. The store was reopened the following day.
