ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Sheri Oluyemi is an employment attorney in Metro Atlanta who's getting a lot of calls about mandated vaccines.
A federal court ruled in June that employers can mandate the Covid vaccine.
Better Call Harry explains your rights to help you determine if you have a case, however, the bigger question may be, can you find an attorney willing to represent you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.