ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Most of the emails CBS46 Better Call Harry receives are about delayed unemployment benefits, bad used car deals and negligent slumlords, but the email about a homeless woman named "Mama G" really got his attention.
Georgette Westerfield, who goes by the name Mama G, is a recovering meth addict, nearly 6 years clean, who has been homeless since January.
To stay warm, she has a coat, a hat and four well cared for cats. "That’s all I have in this life that means anything to me, are these animals," said Westerfield.
She also has support from four caring volunteers, two self declared punk rockers, a realtor and a scientist. Using Facebook, Instagram and a Go Fund Me they have raised enough money to buy necessities and pay for a brief stay at the Airport Motel 6.
Moma G receives enough in disability to care for the cats, but not enough for housing, so when a local non-profit approved a free apartment with a one year lease, her world changed.
"I just couldn’t stop crying. Yay! I’m get off the streets me and my cats are going to have a good home," she told CBS46 News.
Last November, the City of Atlanta announced an initiative to house 800 homeless people using 18 million dollars from the Cares Act and 5 million from the private sector. The city kicked in an additional 1.2 million for transitional housing at a Ramada by the old Turner Field.
Partners for Home, the non profit created by the city would secure contracts with landlords, while 10 local non profits made referrals, including Mama G.
But two months after Moma G got good news, volunteers Brenda Linebury and Jennice Ozment gave her the bad news, the program had been paused.
"My world fell out from underneath me, you know," Mama G said.
Cathryn Marchman is the executive director at Partners for Home. She says the program has already placed 535 people, with another 6 to 8 weeks to go.
"There have been a ton of moving parts in this initiative. We’ve never taken on something of this magnitude before."
Marchman says the project was paused, but only for three weeks.
As compromise, Mama G is being shifted to a voucher program that will provide permanent housing for her, and her 4 cats.
"It’s all I ever wanted, so many people went to bat for me when no one else wood...I feel gratitude."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.