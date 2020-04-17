GDOL works to resolve online complaints

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Better Call Harry has received thirty emails in the last week just from people having difficulties with their unemployment claims to the Georgia Department of Labor. Patience is needed all around. Consider this: the Department of Labor has less than a thousand employees. But during Covid-19, its staff is dealing with hundreds of thousands of claims.
One of those claims was made by Alan Schneps. The laid-off IT analyst received a message that he was exempt from registration. Better Call Harry reached out to DOL and Schneps received his benefits.
Juanita Jackson also got her benefits. Her company had initially entered all the employees' names backwards, a common problem according to DOL.
The latest issue Better Call Harry learned is about people trying to enter or reset their PIN and getting kicked off the system.
Furloughed accountant Atif Jawaid received a message from DOL that he had to call about this matter. He tried more than fifty times without success.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says the PIN resest option is new this year. Because some people are trying to enter information too soon, they are getting locked out. A spokesperson says the IT department is working to fix the glitch.
We learned this afternoon that Atif Jawaid's issue has been resolved.
We are told the DOL website is being updated daily with answers to common questions. Here's what the DOL said about getting information:
We are encouraging people to use our online resources found on our COVID-19 page at https://dol.georgia.gov/gdol-covid-19-information
We also have Individual Claim FAQs at https://dol.georgia.gov/covid-19-individual-faqs
Employer Filed Claims FAQs at https://dol.georgia.gov/covid-19-employer-faqs
And a new Chat Bot on our home page that can answer questions.
