WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- In response to a Better Call Harry story that aired last week, the owners of Genesis Elevator Company in Kennesaw, GA. say they will provide an in-home elevator to Courtney and Brian Froy, free of charge.
The elevator is for the Froy’s severely disabled 7 year old son, Tanner. Tanner suffers from a rare neurological disorder called CDKL5. He can not speak, walk or talk and suffers from seizures daily.
The Froys raised $25,000 and contributed another $25,000 to modify their Woodstock home in 2019. They are suing REMI Home Elevators and their contractor, Shad Conroy, for breach of contract and fraud. Conroy is not a licensed contractor in Georgia.
In the lawsuit the Froys claim the contractor used the wrong specifications and made the elevator shaft the same size as the elevator. As a result, their son’s specialized wheelchair won’t fit.
Stewart Smith, co-owner and Vice President of Genesis says after seeing a link to the story he called his business partner and agreed they had to get the project completed.
