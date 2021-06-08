Genesis Elevator Company rescues Woodstock family and their disabled son

MARRIETA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In response to a Better Call Harry story that aired two weeks ago, the owners of Genesis Elevator Company met with Courtney and Brian Froy and their family on Tuesday morning. The owners vowed to finish a botched project that another company abandoned in 2019.
The elevator is for the Froy’s severely disabled 7 year old son, Tanner. Tanner suffers from a rare neurological disorder called CDKL5. He can not speak, walk or talk and suffers from seizures daily.
The Froys raised $25,000 and contributed another $25,000 to modify their Woodstock home in 2019. They are suing REMI Home Elevators and the recommended contractor, Shad Conroy, for breach of contract and fraud. Conroy is not a licensed contractor in Georgia.
In the lawsuit the Froys claim the contractor used the wrong specifications and made the elevator shaft the same size as the elevator. As a result, their son’s specialized wheelchair won’t fit.
On Tuesday, Genesis owner's Jay Arntzen and Stewart Smith sat down with the Froys to discuss plans. They also showed the family the elevator they plan to install. A local contractor is working with the company to widen the current shaft.
If all goes as planned, Genesis expects to complete the project in about two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.