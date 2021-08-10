Update - Genesis Elevator and Restoration Consulting are days from completing a three story home elevator. The elevator is a gift to a Woodstock Family and their severely disabled son Tanner.
Tanner was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder called CDKL5. He cannot speak, eat, or walk and he suffers from daily seizures.
“It was devastating. The world that I knew - that I was used to - was going to change forever,” Brian Froy said in a documentary video about the disorder.
“You almost have to go through a funeral,” his mother Courtney Froy said.
Now weighing more than 70 pounds, his parents have reached the point where they can't keep carrying him up and down three flights of stairs much longer.
2 years ago, neighbors helped raise $25,000 dollars with the Froys contributing $25,000 to construct the elevator.
But two years later the project is incomplete. The installation stopped when the couple discovered their son’s chair wouldn’t fit.
“We can’t just roll any chair in there and we’re not going to send a child with a severe seizure disorder up and down by himself,” Brian Froy told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.
The Woodstock couple has filed a lawsuit against the elevator manufacturer, REMI Home Elevators in Chattanooga along with Shad Crawford, the contractor recommended by a Remi salesman. Crawford is not licensed in Georgia.
REMI’s owner, Michelle E. Peterson, a former mayoral candidate in Chattanooga, declined comment. The Froys say she kept approximately $16,000 for an elevator they never received.
After seeing the story on CBS46, Genesis Elevators offered to make the donation. Paul Raygor with Restoration Atlanta had to widen the original shaft by almost two feet.
The project, estimated at $50,000 will be installed in about a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.