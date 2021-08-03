ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Mara Mershon, a 17 year old high school senior in Roswell woke up to the bad news. Not only had her Instagram and Snapchat accounts been hacked, the hacker reached out to all of her contacts asking for money.
"Hey can you do me a huge favor?" the hacker asked.
Sure, what’s up? a friend replied.
"Can you Cash App me $40 until payday?"
The requests went out around 1:00 am while the victim slept. Instagram sent a notification that her account login had been changed. The email allowed her to revert the change, but by the time she opened hours later the link had expired. Two friends Cash App'd a total of $120.
The situation could have been worse but it could have been easily prevented. Aside from passwords, most teens (and adults) don't think about adding security features to their social media accounts and hackers know it.
Two-factor authentication could have prevented the hack. IT experts say the security feature that sends a code to your phone before allowing users to log in is a must for every online account.
