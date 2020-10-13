ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's Amazon Prime Day, the company's Black Friday. Originally scheduled for July, but rescheduled due to Covid.
Better Call Harry says the first thing you need to do is become an Amazon Prime member if you're not already one.
Membership is free for the first thirty days as long as you remember to cancel.
You'll save big on electronics, up to 43% off. Save $30 on refurbished Kindles. Two Echo Dots go for $39.
Sign up for notifications to take advantage of flash sales: here
If you want to support local businesses, Amazon has a page just for that.
Amazon's two-day event has pushed other retailers such as Target and Walmart to offer online deals, so shop around.
