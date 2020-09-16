Hiring a tree removal service: How not to get ripped off

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the rains and winds our area is getting from once-Hurricane Sally, trees will fall. If one lands on your house, you'll want to hire a tree service immediately.
Be careful. If someone knocks on your door, saying he will do the job for money up front, tell him no.
Better Call Harry suggests homeowners start their search with the Georgia Arborist Association: https://georgiaarborist.org/
Harry spoke to one of its members, finishing a removal on a 35-inch-thick pecan tree.
"This job here took approximately 13 people 21 hours," said J. D. Shamoun.
Shamoun has been specializing in catastrophic tree removal since 1969. When he gets a job, he doesn't require payment up front.
"If you’re looking to hire a tree service or catastrophic claim handler, make sure he doesn’t hurry you up or rush you to sign documentation or pay up front," Shamoun told Harry. "A real professional doesn’t need any money up front."
There is no state oversight for tree removal in Georgia. If you hire an inexperienced crew, you are putting yourself at risk. What about power lines, and what if the service makes a mistake? Shamoun says you can verify insurance to make sure the company is covered.
"Call the carrier that handles their worker’s comp and general liability policy and get an unaltered document from that carrier."
Shamoun says before you hire any company, ask lots of questions. If the owner doesn't want to answer, move on.
Shamoun's company is 72 Tree Seed and Land. It has hundreds of positive reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.