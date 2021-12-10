ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Shoppers have two weeks to get holiday shopping done and that time is even a little shorter if ordering online. Our Better Call Harry shares backup options for last minute shoppers.
When RetailMeNot.com polled users last summer, more than half of those who responded said they planned on buying gift cards because of the supply shortage. By November, the percentage was even higher, according to RetailMeNot’s Kristin McGrath.
“We performed the same survey in November and 63 percent said they plan to give gift cards,” McGrath told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.
Compared to 2020, holiday shopping strategies have done a 180, with shoppers back in stores, buying what’s in stock. But that comes with a compromise.
Plan B is a gamble, Christine Schultz ordered her daughter a baseball hat from Urban Outfitters in September. The latest shipping update estimates delivery before Christmas, but as crazy as things have been, she’s not putting too much faith on the estimated delivery date.
“I would say that this year I have tried to shift more to buying things in person,” Schultz said.
McGrath says gift cards for 2021 are a sure thing, along with gift ticket for events and concerts.
