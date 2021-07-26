HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hampton residents, Gavin Kendall and his wife Jhanelle, say they knew there was an issue during construction of their new home.
When they saw the garage, the asked about the water heaters positioned on the back wall. The location shortened the overall length of the garage on one side by almost two feet.
"We talked to the foreman and we said it looks kind of small and he said they know what they’re doing," Jhanelle Kendall told CBS46's Better Call Harry, "They know how to set it up for a two car garage it will be fine."
But it wasn't fine. When they moved in they discovered that only one car would fit. 8 months later the Kendell's reached out to Better Call Harry.
Last week, Dan Ryan Builders relocated both water heaters for the Kendall's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.