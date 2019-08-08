ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Isabell Rosier decided she’d Better Call Harry when she had an issue with the installation of gutters by a contractor working for Lowe’s.
Harry reached out to Lowe’s to get a resolution for the 74-year-old Powder Springs resident. But when Harry went to Isabell’s home to check on the fix, she had nothing to say to him. Isabell wasn’t being impolite. She had to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Lowe’s to get her settlement.
So how did Harry maneuver around this verbal roadblock? Just watch.
Lowe’s provided us the following statement:
“Ms. Rosier indicated she purchased the gutter guards because she did not want to clean her gutters any more. The type of gutter guard she selected is designed to limit both debris and water from getting into the gutters. These types of gutter guards are not designed to support heavy rainfall, which caused the overflow she referenced to you.
We’ve worked with Ms. Rosier to resolve her concerns and understand she is satisfied.”
