ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Amazon Prime day has moved back to summer offering Prime members two days of shopping and two million deals.
However, most major retailers have joined in, making the summer "Black Friday" event more competitive.
Target along with Bed Bath and Beyond have added a third day of online deals, while other retailers like Best Buy are offering flash deals.
Better Call Harry shows viewers how to make sure the online sale for 40 percent off, is really a deal.
