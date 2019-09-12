Mayor's stylist in heated dispute with home warranty company

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some people like their home warranties. It may give them a sense of security, or they don’t want to go through the trouble of finding a repairman when something breaks.
Better Call Harry is not a fan.
Harry thinks you should put whatever money you would pay a warranty company into a separate account for repairs.
The Better Call Harry team has received dozens of complaints from viewers about their home warranties. One of them came from Lisa Pope, a hair and makeup stylist for celebrities and politicians, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Pope has had a home warranty with TotalProtect for 19 years with no major issues, until June 25th. That’s when her air conditioner died. Since that time she has been fighting TotalProtect.
First, the company offered to replace the system if she paid $1,200 out of pocket. Then the company offered a cash option, without disclosing how much the cash amount was.
After Harry got involved, TotalProtect reassessed the claim, and replaced the air conditioner.
TotalProtect issued this statement to CBS46:
The delay in the handling of Ms. Pope’s claim was a sharp departure from the high standards of service and satisfaction that TotalProtect customers typically enjoy. We strive to resolve every claim in a timely and transparent manner, and we regret that this was not Ms. Pope’s experience. With that in mind, we worked with a local service provider to reassess the original claim and resolve the issue in an expedited fashion. As a show of good faith, we also covered all expenses related to the necessary repairs, including any non-covered charges that were required.
