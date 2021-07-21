ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you're due for a new pair of Nike's there's inventory on the shelves, for now, but there's a lot of uncertainty after the new Covid variant shut down production in Vietnam.
Nike acknowledged the shutdown of it's main suppliers in Vietnam this week. The plants account for 50 percent of Nike shoes exported to the U.S. Coupled with a shipping container shortage, shoe retailers across the country are struggling.
Better Call Harry talked with a shoe buyer for Phidippides, the famed running shoe store in Ansley Mall. The store was founded in 1975 by Olympian Jeff Galloway.
"I see us fighting the shortages for another 10 months to a year," Jeff Galloway said as he showed a pair of Nike Pegasus, "Yes, I think I have three pairs of this."
Nike issued the following statement:
"The health and safety of our teammates, as well as that of our suppliers, remains our top priority. We continue to work with our suppliers to support their efforts in response to the dynamic and unprecedented nature of COVID-19. As we continue to navigate these circumstances, we expect our suppliers to prioritize the health and livelihoods of their employees and continue to comply with legal requirements and the Nike Code of Conduct on the provision of wages, benefits and severance. We are confident in Nike’s ability to navigate these near-term dynamics and we remain prudent in our planning."
