ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - -With high schools canceled for the rest of the school year, seniors are missing out on cherished traditions, such as prom.
For the Simmons family, it wasn't just an emotional loss but a financial hit. The family paid $500, $100 for each student to attend the Pebblebrook High School prom at the Fox Theatre.
After the event was canceled, the high school principal sent out an email to parents, saying the Fox was refusing to give refunds. Better Call Harry contacted the Fox and a spokesperson says there must have been a misunderstanding and that refunds were never denied.
The theatre told us it is offering refunds or deposit transfers to a future date for all events impacted by the temporary closure due to Covid-19.
We're not sure exactly what happened. But the principal reached out to Harry this afternoon, saying she had just been informed about the refunds and that the students and families will get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.