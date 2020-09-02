Progressive lists woman's phone number as contact for claims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Buckhead woman is receiving hundreds of calls from strangers after a major insurance company listed her phone number in a letter to customers.
Nina has been getting Progressive Insurance claim calls every day for seven months.She couldn't figure it out until a customer sent her a screen shot of a Progressive letter mailed to customers.
" I’m calling in reference to our claim to our kia."
" Yeah this is Robert Mayer, claim number 20715."
"I’m calling from the Geico claims department."
The contact number is for an adjuster named Giovanna. Her area code is 440, but in the letter it's Njie's area code -- 404.
"The Progressive lady on the phone didn’t believe me," she said.
Better Call Harry reached out to Progressive. A spokesperson said the typographical error has been corrected. Progressive apologized to Njie and the calls will stop.
