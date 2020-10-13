PAULDING County, Ga (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Crime Stoppers along with the FBI announced Tuesday an increase in the reward related to the murder of a Paulding County man in 2005.
On October 13, Regan Wheeler was gunned down in his own driveway when he presumably came home and interrupted a burglary at his home, investigators told CBS46 News.
Detectives and Agents believe that someone out there has a key piece of information that they have kept to themselves for the past 15 years, according to the press release.
Crime Stoppers Atlanta has put up $14,000 and the FBI has put up $16,000 for a total of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Regan Wheeler in 2005.
The Wheeler family has also started their own GoFundMe page in order to raise money to help increase the reward.
If you have any information about this cold case murder, please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015, or the GBI Region 1 Office at (706) 624-1424.
