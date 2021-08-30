ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In the wake of Hurricane Ida's devastation, Colonial Pipeline officials say they plan to complete the safety assessment and infrastructure checks by Monday evening.
In less than 48 hours following the storm, crews are now able to safely access facilities to complete all restart protocols.
Better Call Harry examines the impact the closure may have at the pumps.
Here's Colonial's statement on Monday.
"We expect to resume to full service once we are able to safely evaluate our infrastructure and assess any impact that may have occurred from the storm. We’ll let the media know as soon as we are able to successfully execute the company’s startup plan. Please know that fuel supply continues to be available throughout the southeast from the numerous terminals located along the supply route."
Experts as GasBuddy say the closure may lead to slightly higher prices but not the shortage Atlanta experienced after May's cyberattack closed the lines for days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.