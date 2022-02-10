ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta based Rheem Manufacturing has said little about the residential water heater problem its been having throughout the pandemic, but if you ask customers and plumbers, they know all about the issue.
On Thursday, Rheem released a statement to CBS46 confirming that a "small percentage" of residential water heaters produced in 2020-2021 have a problem with a gas valve preventing the pilot light from igniting.
Plumbers and suppliers contacted by CBS46 say the company has done a good job replacing the malfunctioning valve, covering both cost and labor, but in the middle of winter, customers say one day without hot water is too much.
"You don’t realize how difficult things are, the daily tasks you do, how difficult it is without hot water," Sara Reising told CBS46's Better Call Harry
Reising tried boiling water to heat her two year old's bath, but by day two, she was driving the toddler to her parent's house. The family waited 5 days for the replacement part. On day six, the plumber installed the new part free of charge.
Statement from Rheem Manufacturing Company
Prior to your inquiry we were aware of an issue affecting a small percentage of our water heater parts. From the moment we learned of this, we moved quickly to implement a permanent fix and mitigate these issues with our customers.
Despite supply chain challenges faced by manufacturers, we moved swiftly to provide a solution for homeowners like Ms. Riesing. We offered a labor credit to plumbers along with our traditional warranty program and process.
Any repair work should be completed by a licensed professional to ensure safety precautions are taken. Due to risk of injury, homeowners should not attempt repairs on their own.
Rheem stands ready to support our valued customers and will continue to work to deliver the quality performance they expect from Rheem.
you don’t realize how difficult things are daily tasks that you do, how difficult it is without hot water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.