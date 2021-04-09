Tik Tok leads to unexpected pregnancy for Harry the Hamster and his long distance love

Johns Creek 10-year-old Lake Lackey managed to keep a secret, but on March 29, the secret was out, along with five baby hamsters her parents never anticipated.
Lackey got the hamsters, Harry and Layla, about a year ago. They had separate living arrangements, but on a couple of occasions, Lake admits that she let them play together on her bed. Lackey got distracted watching Tik Tok videos when she learned a lesson about the birds and the hamsters.
“And they did the do. They did the…” Lackey looked uncomfortable as she gestured with her hands.
For the next three weeks, the 10-year-old said she prayed it wasn’t true. She hid the secret from her mom, but on the day of the birth, Lackey pulled out her phone and documented the birth once again on Tik Tok.
”No, no, no,no…Oh my God! Oh my God!"
The Lackey was in disbelief and she knew trouble was on the way up the stairs. Her mother, Martina Martin, had clues, but never guessed that Layla was pregnant.
“I kept saying oh my God! Layla is so fat, look at her! Her butt is so big! And I was really concerned and she (Lake) was like, “I hope it not a tumor,” and I’m like, tumors?"
All five babies are doing well but need several weeks before they are ready for adoption.
Applicants must be skilled hamster caregivers and will be screened – email Bettercallharry@cbs46.com.
