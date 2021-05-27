WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- An anonymous viewer is pledging to match donations for a Woodstock couple's Go Fund Me. The viewer says he'll contribute up to 12,500 to fix an unfinished elevator for Tanner Froy.

Tanner was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder called CDKL5. He cannot speak, eat, talk, or walk. The illness is defined by seizures which his parents Courtney and Brian Froy say happens every day.

At 70 pounds, The Froys say transporting the 7 year old between two floors and a basement is too difficult.

In 2019, they raised $25,000 and contributed an additional $25,000 to install an elevator. But 6 months into the project, the installation stopped after the family found out their son's specialized wheelchair wouldn't fit.

“We can’t just roll any chair in there and we’re not going to send a child with a severe seizure disorder up and down by himself,” Brian Froy told CBS46’s Better Call Harry.

The Woodstock couple has filed a lawsuit against the elevator manufacturer REMI Home Elevators in Chattanooga and the unlicensed contractor who built the shaft, Shad Crawford.

The Froy’s Go Fund Me is "Help Fix our elevator for Tanner."

