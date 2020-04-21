Woman calls GA Dept. of Labor 85 times and receives surprising message

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Better Call Harry Team has received dozens of emails from viewers with questions and concerns related to receiving benefits from the Georgia Department of Labor.
Lately, we are hearing a lot about one issue: people who have not received their benefits, though their fellow employees have.
Cheryl Chew is one of those people. Chew made 85 calls to GDOL for answers. The response? "We will have someone call you. Please don't leave another message." Because of the backlog, no one has called yet.
Better Call Harry learned that because Chew had already received unemployment benefits last year, she wasn't eligible for state benefits now. But she is eligible for federal benefits.
Chew has this message for everyone waiting on unemployment benefits.
"It's going to be okay. Just relax. It is coming. You're not doing anything wrong, and they're just overswamped in returning everyone's call. But it is coming."
