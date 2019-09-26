ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of Atlanta's best known colleges is now a college in crisis. This time, it's a multi-million dollar problem that will mean furloughs and cuts.

Many students say they're still left in the dark about what's happening at Morehouse College.

The Bulldog previously uncovered sexual harassment accusations that troubled many students. Some of them didn't even know about the latest problem until they talked to CBS46.

The school's president announced earlier this week that the HBCU will temporarily kill retirement fund contributions and furlough staff.

CBS46 learned this week that Morehouse needs to save $3 million. They are $5 million in the hole, after hundreds of students failed to pay tuition and fees.

The school has painted this latest news as a positive belt tightening--which may be needed--but for those who's schooling depends on aid don't see things the same way.

"A lot of students worry about if they are going home," said one student.

Senior Lawrence Vaughn told us it's another unsettling crisis students have learned about from CBS46.

"Kind of in the dark on a lot of things," he said.

This past July, The Bulldog broke exclusive details on sexual misconduct allegations against faculty there. The school has yet to answer detailed questions about the scandal as lawsuits pile up, threatening the school's financial footing even more.

The school wasn’t able to provide comment Thursday, but we’ve learned as to the budget issues, the belt tightening is only projected to last nine months.