ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In real estate, the first three rules are location, location, and location. But how do you know if that perfect house may have hidden secrets?
CBS46's Bulldog looked into the issue and found there are databases that allow you to pinpoint an address to find out if the home was a known meth house.
On one street CBS46 visited; we found a longtime neighbor who knew exactly what happened across the street from her in 2012, when SWAT teams swarmed the meth house. But another neighbor, trying to sell a home, had no idea.
We found the home in that neighborhood, by digging through two databases, available to the public. You can put in your address and locate the nearest drug den.
How big a problem are meth labs in Georgia?
Data we compiled with the database showed drug house clusters in the more rural corners of the state. But one thing we also learned in our investigation. The DEA database is missing a number of known meth busts; some of which CBS46 covered.
The DEA cited a backlog of data entry and tell us they are looking into addressing the discrepancies we uncovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.