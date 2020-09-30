ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With less than five weeks to go until the general election, you've likely received a number of political texts.
Millions of campaign texts go out daily and most of them are coming from real volunteers. They are using peer-to-peer messaging apps such as RumbleUp and Hustle.
Better Call Harry reached out to Nicholas at MoveOn, who responded that he is working through an app that doesn't show phone numbers.
The texts are legal and are proving to be the most effective way to communicate during the pandemic. Studies show more than 70 percent of voters who get them read them. But how did they get your cell number?
"So they’re getting them from different ways. One is the voter file," Andrew Tavani told Harry.
Tavani is a political consultant with Aristotle International. His firm collects data for campaigns.
Tavani says if you shop online and don't opt out, the information you provide can be sold.
"When I’m shopping online I may be giving my information basically to a campaign?," Harry asked.
"You got it," Tavani replied.
