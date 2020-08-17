ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Better Call Harry has never had issues with getting answers from the post office. Today he asked whether Georgians can rely on mail-in voting, and was surprised by the response.
Harry spent the day at the Holcomb Bridge Post Office station talking to voters.
"I think the postal service does the best it can, but I think any mail-in process is going to be flawed," said Bill Henry.
"I plan on going to the polls," said Ashley Johnson. "It’s scary, but I plan on going."
Locally, postal officials can't say a word, forwarding our questions about possible ballot delays in metro Atlanta to Washington. If Atlantans weren't skeptical about mail-in voting before, they are now.
"I'm going to vote in person,"said Jamae Marcinko. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to get out there."
I'm going to vote in person, for sure," said Kathy Houston. "With my mask and my hand sanitizer."
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has approved an online portal, allowing voters to register for absentee ballots, and once received, you can bypass the post office and head to a drop box at your local library.
While there are people who believe that the postal workers can get the job done, everyone Harry spoke with today said they planned on voting in person.
We are still waiting on a response from the Washington office about local cutbacks and mail-in ballot delays.
