DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — CBS 46 Investigates is learning more about the moments before and after that plane crash that killed four people at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
We combed through the final minutes of the air traffic control audio, where we could hear the air traffic controller trying to communicate with the pilot.
What started as calm instructions: “Clear for takeoff” turned into anything but, when we heard the operator express concern about the pilot getting “too close to the runway.”
"Get it to Peachtree Tower. Get it to Peachtree tower," the air traffic controller said, before pausing for a few seconds, and adding "Echo, Echo, Medevac 3-9 Echo, Peachtree Tower. Cancel all landings. Go around.”
After that, the controller told everyone to "clear the runways, and hold their positions."
CBS 46 Investigates has also been digging into airplane. We've learned the plane is registered to a company in Delaware. Now, we're working to learn more about who was on-board.
