DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The DeKalb County Police Department opened an internal investigation on one of its own, for his conduct during Super Bowl week in Atlanta.
A tipster reached out to the CBS46 Bulldog Thursday, letting him know folks inside and outside the department were starting to ask questions.
According to internal affairs documents obtained by CBS46, department Captain Curtis Williams is accused of wearing his uniform, using his badge and county issued car, to gain access to VIP areas, in an apparent effort to get close to players.
The report states, on January 27, Captain Williams drove in his county car to the Hyatt Regency in an attempt to meet players from the New England Patriots who were arriving in town.
Captain Williams "did not possess the credentials" to do so, but "believed his uniform" would increase his chances of meeting the team. He appears to have attempted to infiltrate the security bubble around the team, despite not being on an assigned detail.
The report also states, he brought his fiance, in violation of protocol.
The assistant chief slapped Williams with three department violations including unauthorized person in vehicle, conduct unbecoming on/off duty conduct and private benefit from departmental association. The assistant chief initiated "written counseling."
Multiple local police departments were part of providing security during the game and lead up.
Requests for comment from the chief Thursday have not yet been returned.
