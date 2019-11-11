ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple sources tell CBS46 that the father of Jordyn Jones', a Clark Atlanta University student accused of murder, is a law enforcement officer in Michigan.
Her father reportedly works as a probation officer.
It adds context to the story of Jordyn Jones, who by all accounts came from a good family. Law and order in their DNA.
As details of the murder remain vague, we've learned the family is waiting until after the funeral to sit down with police to hear how Jones and her boyfriend Barron Brantley carried out their alleged crime.
Meanwhile Alexis Crawford's family prepared to lay the Clark Atlanta University senior to rest.
Some in Crawford's circle are upset the Atlanta Police Department didn't do more to protect her in the hours after she reported what they say was a rape. They say they were taken aback when the police chief said Friday, she simply reported unwanted kissing and touching.
