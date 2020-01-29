CBS46 Bulldog investigates an alleged white supremacist group in Georgia

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CBS46 Bulldog is taking a closer look into the alleged white supremacist group that federal agents say planned to kill a couple and overthrow the government.

We first brought you this story Jan. 17 when three men were arrested in connection to the criminal gang, "The Base." Luke Austin Lane, 21, Michael John Helterbrand, 25, and Jacob Kaderli, 19, were each taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

But now, many are questioning how an alleged white supremacist could be in our own backyard.

Jonathan Carlston has the story.....

