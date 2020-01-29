3 arrested in alleged white supremacist plot FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people are behind bars for allegedly being involved in a …

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CBS46 Bulldog is taking a closer look into the alleged white supremacist group that federal agents say planned to kill a couple and overthrow the government.

We first brought you this story Jan. 17 when three men were arrested in connection to the criminal gang, "The Base." Luke Austin Lane, 21, Michael John Helterbrand, 25, and Jacob Kaderli, 19, were each taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

But now, many are questioning how an alleged white supremacist could be in our own backyard.

