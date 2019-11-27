DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Better Call Harry occasionally gets recognized in public.
So Harry thought little of it when a family called out to him. But what happened later would change the lives of the family and change Harry a little bit, too.
Harry was on his way to a restroom in a Dunwoody grocery store when the James family reached out. The eight family members were sitting in the store’s cafeteria. They were homeless. Mom Tasha James didn’t ask for a handout. She asked Harry if he knew any organizations that could help.
“I’m looking at a situation where he might have some type of avenue or something,” James would say later. Harry knew that a list of resources would not be enough for the family. So Better Call Harry decided he’d better call Rashad. That’s CBS46 Political Analyst and WAOK talk show host Rashad Richey.
“When the man who gets everybody else’s calls, calls you for something, you respond,” said Richey.
Richey invited members of the James family on his radio show. Tasha James told the story of a working nurse trying to homeschool the kids and keep them together.
Over the next two hours, listeners flooded a GoFundMe account Richey had set up for the family. By the end of the show, Richey had raised more than $7,000.
The James family members are grateful for all the donations.
“I’m still trying to get used to it and realize this is real,” Tasha James said.
The family plans to move into a new apartment next week.
If you want to help, their GoFundMe page is Georgia Homeless Family of 8, click here.
