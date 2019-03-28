COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A Cobb County detective is under fire after making comments about the death of an inmate.
Thirty-one-year-old Jessie Myles was in the custody of the Cobb County Sheriffs Office after an arrest for drugs and an outstanding warrant.
He died at a local hospital after falling ill behind bars.
The department has confirmed a Cobb County detective is accused of commenting on a news article about Myles death. He wrote:
"Non news story.. a doper has a medical event and died at the hospital, not the jail.. why are we reading about this??"
The circumstances surrounding his death are under review. And one Cobb County resident put it smartly; "All lives matter."
She continued, "You would think they would have more compassion."
When we questioned the department Thursday, we were told the matter was being addressed internally.
The Chief sent a statement to the CBS46 newsroom which said in part,
"I want each citizen to feel they are a valued member of the community and will receive a consistent level of service and respect from all CCPD personnel.”
Detective Jeff Edgecomb appears to work in precinct 5 in Powder Springs. We were unable to reach him for comment directly.
