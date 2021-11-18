ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's been a month since the FCC put its foot down about robocalls, ordering phone carriers to use technology to stop them.
Most of the calls are scams, but as Better Call Harry found out, some legitimate businesses are still ignoring the rules.
Last March, the FCC issued its largest fine -- $255 million -- to telemarketers in Texas for billions of robocalls.
Legal robocalls include political calls, calls about doctor's appointments, flight cancelations or credit card fraud alerts.
Better Call Harry reached out to United Enrollment Services about a recent robocall.
United Enrollment Services is a legitimate insurance brokerage in South Floriday. However, they are not supposed to be making robocalls.
When Better Call Harry pressed an insurance agent for answers about the robocalls, the agent hung up.
