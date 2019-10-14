ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The list of complaints about American Homes for Rent is growing. If you haven't heard about this company, you need to.
It doesn't matter what you pay in rent. If your landlord promises to fix things in the lease he or she needs to fix it. But what happens when you landlord is a company funded by Wallstreet?
We've been telling you about American Homes For Rent for a year. It started with stories about would be tenants who got caught up in an online rental scam. Instead of working out a deal, American Homes For Rent kicked them out, but that was just the beginning.
We started seeing a pattern of complaints from real tenants having problem after problem. In fact, wen we went to the Buckhead office, the first guy we met was another frustrated tenant.
We found one tenant charged for a sewage backflow, another charged for a new lawn that never grew.
