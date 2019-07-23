ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) What can ding your credit score, and what don’t you need to worry about?
Better Call Harry separates fact from fiction in this Consumer Reports piece.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) What can ding your credit score, and what don’t you need to worry about?
Better Call Harry separates fact from fiction in this Consumer Reports piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.