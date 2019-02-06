Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Consumer Reports is sending out a warning about fruit juice. Testers found concerning levels of heavy metals in a number of juices.
Better Call Harry explains what you need to do to protect your family.
Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Consumer Reports is sending out a warning about fruit juice. Testers found concerning levels of heavy metals in a number of juices.
Better Call Harry explains what you need to do to protect your family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.