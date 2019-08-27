ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) One of the most challenging tasks you face in house hunting, especially if you’re a first-time buyer, is determining how much house you can afford.
A recent survey of home buyers found that one-third said they wound up spending more than they expected to, and nearly a third put in a higher down payment than they initially expected.
So to keep from falling into a debt trap, how much should you put down and how much should you figure for your monthly mortgage payment?
Better Call Harry and Consumer Reports have answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.