Do you know what’s in your bottled water?
A new Consumer Reports investigation has found several brands with concerning levels of arsenic.
Better Call Harry shows you how to make sure your water is safe.
Do you know what’s in your bottled water?
A new Consumer Reports investigation has found several brands with concerning levels of arsenic.
Better Call Harry shows you how to make sure your water is safe.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.