Consumer Reports: Making your airline flight as safe as possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --If you fly through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, it is busier than it has been in months. While passengers may not be social distancing, a mask is mandatory.
Though the guidelines on the ground are clear, what happens when you board your flight?
Delta has announced it will continue blocking middle seats until January 2021 at the earliest. But what about other airlines?
"In many cases the policies are conflicting," said Consumer Reports Aviation Expert Bill McGee. "So, if you're flying on two different airlines on the same day, you may very well have two different sets of rules."
Consumer Reports says without federal rules in place, airlines won't be held accountable.
If you must fly, when you book your flight, ask the airline if they guarantee empty middle seats, and how strictly it enforces mask-wearing.
Pack a go-bag with extra masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes. When you board, clean your space – including the air nozzle above, and blast that air directly onto your face for the entire flight.
One expert told Consumer Reports the safest place on a plane is the window seat, as filtered air comes in directly above your head. You’ll also have fewer interactions with people passing by you in the aisle.
This coming Labor Day won't be nearly as busy at Hartsfield as it was in 2019, when more than 1.3 million people traveled through the airport. The projection for this year is just over 132,000 between Thursday and Monday.
