If you have insurance coverage, you think nothing of plunking down that insurance card for any medical services. But before your next appointment, check with the provider.
With more and more people in high-deductible plans, a number of providers are offering discounts to patients willing to pay cash. The folks at Consumer Reports caution that when you pay out of pocket, the money will not be applied to your deductible.
Still there are a number of services where you can save by paying yourself.
Better Call Harry has the story.
Clear Health Costs researches healthcare prices and lets you compare costs for specific procedures at different providers. Click here for more information!
