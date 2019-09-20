ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With work, your commute and family commitments, it can be hard to carve out some personal time.
That’s why more and more people are taking a big errand off their to-do list by using grocery delivery services. If you’re thinking about letting one of these companies bring home the bacon, Better Call Harry and Consumer Reports tells you which ones made the grade, and how to get the most out of your service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.