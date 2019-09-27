ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Replacing your roof may not be as exciting as other renovations, but it’s a necessary expense to protect your home and belongings.
So when it is time for a new roof?
Consumer Reports provides some answers in this digital extra!
If you’ve determined it is time for a new roof, Consumer Reports has just finished testing asphalt roofing shingles for your home. Better Call Harry has that report.
